Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Hits $56.66 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $540.09 million and approximately $56.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,176.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00199147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00718669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00474307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00047731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00144612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,362,593,191 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,362,518,045.3254795 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15569781 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $79,253,860.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

