CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.