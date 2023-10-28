Contrasting IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Angi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.18 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.25 Angi $1.71 billion 0.47 -$128.45 million ($0.20) -7.95

Analyst Recommendations

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Angi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 3 7 0 2.70

Angi has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 191.51%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18% Angi -5.91% -7.59% -4.19%

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angi has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats IDW Media on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.