Contrasting TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, meaning that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 366.10%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Upexi -20.99% -45.15% -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Upexi $80.68 million 0.30 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

