Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $30.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,480 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

