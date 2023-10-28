Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Cornerstone FS Stock Down 8.8 %
LON CSFS opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.25. Cornerstone FS has a 1-year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).
About Cornerstone FS
