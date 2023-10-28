Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Down 8.8 %

LON CSFS opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.25. Cornerstone FS has a 1-year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

About Cornerstone FS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.