Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

