Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,390,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Coterra Energy by 336.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 479,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 126,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

