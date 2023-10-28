Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Performance

COTY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Coty by 26.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.