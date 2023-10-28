Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

