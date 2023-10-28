Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Receives Outperfrom Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$107.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

