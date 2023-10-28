Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $4.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

