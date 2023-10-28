CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

