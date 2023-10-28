Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

