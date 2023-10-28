CTS (NYSE:CTS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stephens

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. CTS has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CTS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

