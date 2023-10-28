CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.97 million.

CTS Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTS opened at $36.69 on Friday. CTS has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.