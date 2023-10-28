Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $160.60.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
