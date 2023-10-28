Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

