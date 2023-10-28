Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

