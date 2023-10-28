Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,283,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.