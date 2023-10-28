Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

