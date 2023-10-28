Cwm LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 1,603,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,802,000 after buying an additional 587,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FALN opened at $24.34 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

