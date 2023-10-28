Cwm LLC Invests $8.43 Million in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 232,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 247,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

