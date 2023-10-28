Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

