Cwm LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

