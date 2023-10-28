CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.7 %

CYBR stock opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.