Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,825,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.