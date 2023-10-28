D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

