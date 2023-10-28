D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

