Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.25% of Daqo New Energy worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

NYSE:DQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

