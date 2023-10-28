DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Trading 1% Higher

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Approximately 168,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 531,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Hurst bought 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,900.16). Insiders have purchased 484,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

