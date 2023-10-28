Decred Price Reaches $13.09 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Decred has a total market cap of $204.16 million and $739,743.40 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.09 or 0.00038513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002981 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,597,192 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.