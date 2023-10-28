DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Achieves $212.04 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $212.04 million and $7.10 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,079,311,829 coins and its circulating supply is 761,352,249 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

