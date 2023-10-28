DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.13

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $86.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00199147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

