Desjardins Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$22.75 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$19.60 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.11 and a one year high of C$23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

