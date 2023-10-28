Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

