Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

