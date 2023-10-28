Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

