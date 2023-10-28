DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.22 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 922,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.