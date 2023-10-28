Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $423.21 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.77 billion and $423.21 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00199069 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011627 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,597,006,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
