Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.72.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 1.2 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
