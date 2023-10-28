Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,536 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

