Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 585 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 138.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

ED stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

