Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $431.52 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average of $526.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.