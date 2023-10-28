Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

