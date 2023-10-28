Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 1,733 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $110.12 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average of $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

