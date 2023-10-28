Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 1,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

