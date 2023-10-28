Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 350 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

