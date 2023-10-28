Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 6,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMI opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $266.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

