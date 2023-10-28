Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 769,861.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 300,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

