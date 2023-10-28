Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

